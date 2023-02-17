Annunen, Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen and forward Ben Meyers have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Annunen has generated a record of 16-8-4 this season, to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and .912 save-percentage. Meyers has notched three goals and six assists in 15 games with the Eagles and now returns to the NHL, where he has netted one goal in 29 contests with the Avalanche.

A third-round selection of the Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Annunen appeared in two NHL games with Colorado during the 2021-22 campaign and earned his first NHL win in the Avalanche's 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 6, 2021.

Meyers spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he amassed 95 points (39g/56a) in 102 career NCAA contests and served as captain in 2021-22. He led all Gophers skaters in points (41) and goals (17) during the 2021-22 campaign, both career high marks, and also paced the team in game-winning tallies (5) and overtime goals (2). Meyers was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was named one of three hat trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He was also named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and was an NCAA West Second-Team All-American selection.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, February 17th at 7:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

