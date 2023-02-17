Comets Receive Alex Holtz from Devils

February 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have assigned forward Alexander Holtz to the Utica Comets.

Holtz, 20, hails from Stockholm Sweden and was a first-round draft pick of the Devils selected seventh overall in 2020. Holtz played in 19 games with the Devils this season scoring three goals and adding an assist. Last season, he skated in 52 games for the Comets registering a team high 26 goals along with 25 assists for 51 points. Holtz skated in three games for Utica earlier this season scoring two goals and two assists. He is expected in the Comets lineup at home on Saturday night against Syracuse.

