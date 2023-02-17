IceHogs and Stars Meet on Rockford's First Pride Night

Rockford, Ill. - Celebrating their first Pride Night at the BMO Center, the Rockford IceHogs match up with the Texas Stars tonight for the first time since Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. Tonight's contest is the seventh head-to-head meeting between the division rivals.

Hockey is for everyone, and our first Pride Night will be a night of inclusivity and community pride! It's also $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 23-17-4-4, 54 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 26-11-6-3, 61 points (1st, Central Division)

Players To Watch

All-star forward Lukas Reichel tallied his 16th goal of the season on Wednesday night. Marking 43 points this season, Reichel ranks third for Rockford and leads the team with 27 assists.

Texas is led by forward Riley Barber (22G, 21A) paces the Stars in goals and points. Former IceHogs forward Tanner Kero ranks second on the Stars with 36 points and leads the team with 26 assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 5-4 to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night. Bobby Lynch marked a three-point night with two goals and an assist. Carson Gicewicz scored his fourth goal of the season in the second period, and Lukas Reichel tallied late in the third period, attempting to send the contest to overtime. Arvid Soderblom turned away 14 of 19 Grand Rapids shots but was tagged with the loss.

Go, Bobby, Go

Marking his first multi-point game of the season, forward Bobby Lynch registered two goals and an assist against the Griffins on Wednesday night. The Grand Blanc, Michigan native has six goals and six assists on the campaign and notched four goals in seven games. Wednesday's effort marked the first three-point night of the 24-year-olds professional career.

Howdy Y'all

The IceHogs and Stars match up for the second-to-last time in the regular season tonight at the BMO Center. Rockford is 4-2-0-0 head-to-head against Texas this season despite the Stars having the hottest offense in the AHL at 3.74 goals per game. The Hogs stunned the Stars with a 3-2 overtime win on Dec. 21 and a 4-3 overtime win on Jan. 3 in their last two meetings.

300th Time's The Charm

All-star forward David Gust played his 300th AHL contest against the Griffins on Wednesday night. Leading the Hogs with 45 points, Gust has 21 goals and 24 assists on the campaign. The Orland Park, Illinois native is playing his best season so far and beat his record of 36 points with the Chicago Wolves last season. Gust has totaled 81 goals and 92 assists through 300 games, all played in the AHL.

Regulation Is Overrated

For the first time since an 8-4 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Jan. 27, the IceHogs finished a contest in regulation on Wednesday night against the Griffins. Rockford dropped the weekday tilt 5-4 to Grand Rapids and ended the six-game overtime streak. The Hogs appear to prefer going to extras as they have played the most overtime hockey in the AHL this season at 18 games.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that they have recalled forwards Cole Guttman and Brett Seney, and defenseman Isaak Phillips from the IceHogs. Guttman ranks third on Rockford with 16 goals in 39 AHL games on the year, while his 30 points (16G, 14A) rank fifth best on the team. Seney ranks second on the IceHogs in goals (18), assists (26), and points (44) through 45 AHL games this season. He represented Rockford at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, QC. Phillips has four points (1G, 3A) in 11 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He has also tallied 20 points (4G, 16A) in 33 games with Rockford this season.

Hammy's Birthday Party

Celebrate Hammy's birthday on Saturday, Feb. 25 and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends! The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 2-3 L, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5-4 W, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7-2 W, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 20 at Texas, 1-6 L, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 21 at Texas, 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 4-3 OTW, Recap & Highlight

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

36-23-4-4

