Moose Fall to Abbotsford Canucks

January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (22-11-2-1) faced off against the Abbotsford Canucks (15-12-3-1) for the first of two straight at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 win over the Chicago Wolves on Jan. 23.

The Canucks opened the scoring in the first period. A Moose turnover in the defensive zone ended up on the stick of Will Lockwood. He found Vincent Arseneau who took the pass and walked in before beating netminder Arvid Holm with a low shot for the 1-0 lead. The Canucks jumped out to a 2-0 lead with just under six minutes to play off a goal in front from Sheldon Dries. The horn sounded with the Canucks claiming a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. Holm ended the frame with seven saves while Michael DiPietro was perfect with seven of his own.

The second period saw the Moose pull within one off a goal from Greg Meireles. With the Moose on the power play, Jeff Malott whacked at a Todd Burgess rebound. The disc bounced free to Meireles who tapped it in for his third of the season. The Moose pressed and found the equalizer later in the period. Meireles took the puck behind the net and centered it in front. Jeff Malott was waiting and fired a quick shot through the pads of DiPietro to knot things up at two. The Canucks reclaimed the lead three minutes later with a power play goal from Sheldon Rempel. The tally gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead which they took into their dressing room for the second intermission. Holm registered 20 saves through 40 minutes while DiPietro recorded 14.

The final period saw the Moose tie the game off the stick of Simon Lundmark. The Moose won the faceoff and sent the puck to Lundmark who found twine to tie the game 3-3. A couple minutes later the Canucks struck again to take the lead. Sheldon Rempel's second of the game stood up as the winning tally as the Canucks downed the Moose 4-3 in their first-ever meeting. Holm ended the night with 27 saves and the loss, while DiPietro made 20 saves for the victory.

Quotable

Moose Assistant Coach Marty Johnston (Click for full interview)

"I thought in the first we didn't quite have our game together. We did a good job of regrouping and in the second period we came out and were a much better team at both ends of the ice. In a tie game with 15 minutes left in it we're right there. You have to give credit to Abbotsford. They're a team that came in and skated really well start to finish."

Statbook

Jeff Malott is the first Moose to score 10 goals on the season

It is the second straight season Malott has hit the 10-goal plateau

With two points (1G, 1A), Greg Meireles recorded his third AHL multi-point game this season

Tristin Langan made his Moose debut

The Moose eight game home point streak (7-0-1) ends with the loss

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Canucks on Sunday, Jan. 30. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Extremely limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

