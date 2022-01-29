Crunch Lose to Checkers, 6-1
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 6-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss moves the Crunch to 15-15-3-1 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the four-game season series against the Checkers.
Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 13-of-19 shots before being relieved by Corbin Kaczperski in the third period. Kaczperski went on to stop all three shots he faced. Spencer Knight made 37 saves in victory between the pipes for the Checkers. Syracuse went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Charlotte converted on 2-of-4.
The Checkers were first on the board 6:13 into the game when Scott Wilson fired in a wrister from between the circles. Wilson potted his second of the night at the 7:53 mark of the second period. He stickhandled in front of the crease and went five-hole on Miftakhov.
Charlotte added another one halfway through the middle frame off a redirection from Henry Bowlby. The scoring continued at 16:30 when Aleksi Heponiemi skated down the slot and went five-hole to put the Checkers up, 4-0, while on the power play.
The Crunch finally responded with 1:30 remaining in the second period. Sean Day found a lane and scored on a long right-point shot.
The Checkers added two quick ones early in the third to take the 6-1 win. At 5:45, Max McCormick powered in a one-timer off a feed from Bowlby. Wilson then registered the hat trick at 6:12 when he sent in a sharp angle shot from along the goal line.
The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Belleville Senators.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Corbin Kaczperski made his AHL debut tonight.
