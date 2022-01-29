Stars Shine Bright in Front of Sellout Crowd

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, returned home from a six-game road trip and scored six unanswered goals in a 6-1 win over the Laval Rocket in front of a sellout crowd of 6,778 Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Midway through the opening frame, the Rocket scored first when Tory Dello took a shot from the right point that deflected in behind Anton Khudobin. The Rocket outshot the Stars 13-9 and led 1-0 after one.

Joel L'Esperance tied the game on a power play in the second period when his centering pass deflected off the skate of a Laval defenseman and in. Nine seconds into the Stars next power play, Anthony Louis threw a shot off another Rocket skate and into the net to put Texas in front for good.

Louis added his second of the game shortly thereafter to make it 3-1 and Jeremy Gregoire added a fourth goal before the end of the frame.

Nick Caamano scored in the third period to make it 5-1 and Ty Dellandrea provided the sixth and final goal, chasing Laval goaltender Kevin Poulin from the net with 13:38 to play.

Louis was named the number one star. His two goals gave him six total in three meetings with Laval this season. L'Esperance extended his point streak to seven games and was named the second star of the game. Dellandrea picked up the third star after growing his point streak to three games.

Khudobin stopped 24 of 25 shots in the win.

The Stars and Rocket clash again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

