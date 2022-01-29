Game Preview: January 29 at Cleveland

January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland Monsters conclude their two-game set in Ohio tonight.

The Penguins have posted a 6-2-0-0 record in their past eight games, which includes a pair of wins over the Monsters.

Cleveland has put up a 3-7-1-0 mark since the start of January, and has dropped five of the past six contests.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (15-17-1-3, 34 pts, .472%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Cleveland Monsters (13-15-4-3, 27 pts, .471%, 6th in North Division)

January 29, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Mon., Jan. 24 - CLE 1 WBS 5 Win

Fri., Jan. 28 - WBS 4 CLE 0 Win

Sat., Jan. 29 7:00 WBS - CLE - -

Wed., Mar. 9 7:05 CLE - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | BEARS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 13 | Brendan Gaunce - 15

ASSISTS | Valtteri Puustinen 14 | Jake Christiansen - 16

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 27 | Brendan Gaunce - 26

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 54 | Brett Gallant - 48

WINS | Alex D'Orio & Filip Lindberg - 4 | Daniil Tarasov - 5

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Alex D'Orio posted his first career AHL shutout with an 18-save performance Friday night. He has started the past six Penguins contests, going 4-2-0 in that span.

Alex Nylander has recorded 11 points (6+5) in 12 games since joining the Penguins.

Sam Poulin has points in seven of his past nine games (2+6=8).

Juuso Riikola has recorded six points (1+5) in the past six games, including his first AHL goal on Tuesday in Hershey.

Taylor Fedun carries a three-game point streak (1+2=3) into Saturday's game.

Penguins forward Michael Chaput won a Calder Cup as a member of the Lake Erie (now Cleveland) Monsters.

Chaput returned to the Penguins lineup on Friday after being sidelined due to injury since December 14. He picked up an assist in his return.

After going 0-3-0-1 to start the month, the Penguins have gone 6-2-0-0 in their past eight games.

Cleveland Monsters

Brendan Gaunce ranks tied for eighth in the AHL with 15 goals.

Several former Penguins are also suiting up for Cleveland this season, including Billy Sweezey (2020-21), Cole Cassels(2019-20) and Scott Harrington (2013-15).

The Monsters hockey operations staff is a who's-who of former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins players.

Mark Letestu is in his first season as an assistant coach with the team. He spent parts of four seasons (2006-10) with Wilkes-Barre, recording 134 points (51+83) in 191 regular season games.

Brad Thiessen is in his first season as the Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender development coach, spending much of his time working with Cleveland's netminders. Thiessen spent four seasons with Wilkes-Barre, and holds the the team records for wins in a season (35 in 2010-11), career shutouts (17) and is tied for first in career shootout wins (12). His 149 games and 88 wins are both second in team history.

Ben Eaves is in his second season as the Monsters' strength and conditioning coach. He spent two seasons (2004-06) with the Penguins, recording 13 points (5+8) in 48 games.

