MacInnis, Robson Lead Amerks to Last-Second Win over Crunch

(Rochester, NY) - Forward Ryan MacInnis single-handedly outscored the Syracuse Crunch (15-14-3-1) as he delivered both goal, including the game-winning tally with 6.4 seconds left in regulation, to lift the Rochester Americans (21-12-2-1) to a win 2-1 Friday night at The Blue Cross Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL

Syracuse 0 1 0 -- -- 1

Rochester 0 1 1 -- -- 2

With the win, Rochester, which opened its second four-game homestand of the month, improves to 3-0-2-1 in its last six home games while also earning points in 16 of its last 23 games overall dating back to Nov. 19. Tonight's contest was the fourth this month between the North Division rivals and the sixth of 12 overall this season. The Amerks show a 3-2-1-0 record in 2021-22 against the Crunch and have produced at least one point in 24 of the last 38 contests dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.

By scoring two goals, MacInnis surpassed the 10-goal mark for the first time in his six AHL seasons and became just the third Amerk to complete the feat this season, joining Jack Quinn and Michael Mersch. The veteran forward also eclipsed the 20-point mark for the third consecutive campaign. He also has six goals in six games during the month of January.

Brandon Biro pushed his point streak to three games with an assist on MacInnis' second-period goal. Biro has 19 points (5+14) over his last 18 games to move into 10th in scoring among all AHL rookies. Mersch extended his current point streak to seven straight games with the primary assist on the game-winning goal, matching his career-long he set in 2015. The Amerks captain is now two points away from reaching the 40-point mark for the fifth time in eight years.

Goaltender Mat Robson made 25 saves to pick up his second straight win and improve to 5-2-1 win on the season. He's allowed two goals-against over his last two starts combined and hasn't lost in regulation through five starts in January.

Alex Green opened the scoring for Syracuse, which entered the matchup 6-3-1-0 in its last 10 games and winners of three straight versus Rochester. Former Amerk Remi Elie and Gabriel Dumont each were credited with an assist on Green's second goal of the season. Goaltender Amir Miftakhov (4-5-2) appeared in his 14th game, and despite stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced, he suffered the loss.

Following a scoreless first period, Syracuse opened the scoring 12:07 into the middle frame as Elie drove down the right side of the Rochester zone. As he approached the left corner of Robson, he slid a centering feed to Green just outside the goal crease to give the Crunch a 1-0 advantage.

Later in the stanza, the Amerks evened the score in the final minute as MacInnis banked a shot off the right pad of the netminder from the opposite corner. After he hit the inside of the pad, the puck trickled through the legs at the 19:17 mark.

Jimmy Schuldt and Biro each earned the assists on the play.

In the final period with the game knotted at 1-1, the overtime frame was looming, but following a delay of game penalty, Rochester sent out its power-play unit for the first time of the contest.

The Amerks were unable to generate much in the first half of the infraction, but after gaining possession of the puck inside the offensive zone, Ethan Prow handed the puck to MacInnis at the left face-off dot. MacInnis fired a shot and Mersch controlled the rebound, backhanding it to MacInnis as the clock was under eight seconds. Bending to one knee, MacInnis snapped a shot past the glove to give Rochester a 2-1 victory.

Prow recorded his 100th AHL assist with the secondary helper on the game-winning goal.

The Amerks have scored a power-play goal in 16 of their last 27 games against Syracuse, going 26-for-95 (27.4) with the man-advantage over that span.

The Amerks close out the month of January as they welcome back the league-leading Utica Comets on Saturday, Jan. 29 for a 6:05 p.m. showdown at The Blue Cross Arena. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

SYRACUSE GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

Green (2) GOAL-SCORERS R. MacInnis (11, 12 - GWG)

Miftakhov - 20/22 (L) GOALTENDERS M. Robson - 25/26 (W)

0-1 POWER-PLAY 1-1

0-1 PENALTY KILL 1-1

26 SHOTS ON GOAL 22

