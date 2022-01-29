Clutch Power Play Sparks 2-1 Overtime Win over Islanders
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears scored twice on the power play to edge the Bridgeport Islanders by a 2-1 margin in overtime on Saturday night at GIANT Center. The win marked Hershey's 2,990th all-time victory in franchise history. Hershey concludes their weekend with a 5:05 p.m. road tilt tomorrow against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center.
Following a scoreless opening 40 minutes, the Chocolate and White fell behind at 7:08 of the third period. Thomas Hickey tallied his third goal of the campaign with a blast low to the ice past Pheonix Copley. It was the only blemish for the Hershey netminder, who was sensational in goal with 26 stops on 27 Islanders shots.
Less than two minutes later, the Bears drew even on a power play tally. Felix Bibeau was called for tripping at 7:52, and Shane Gersich blasted home the equalizer from the right face-off circle before the man-advantage expired. Jake Massie recorded the primary helper for his first point as a member of the Chocolate and White.
Key stops by Copley down the stretch sent the 1-1 game into sudden-death overtime. A power move to the net by Massie drew a tripping minor on Arnaud Durandeau, and it took Hershey all but 12 seconds to walk off the game. After the face-off win, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby set up a blast from Mike Vecchione for his seventh goal of the season, and the Bears' seven overtime victory.
The Bears finished the night 2-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Final shots totaled 35-27 Hershey. The club's record improves to 21-12-3-2.
