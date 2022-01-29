Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs from Blackhawks
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League from the active roster.
The IceHogs close their brief two-game road trip tonight, Saturday, Jan. 29 against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center and open up February on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM against Milwaukee on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
