Henderson Wins, 3-2, in Shootout against Colorado
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles in the shootout on Friday night at Orleans Arena. The win came during Head Coach Manny Viveiros' first game behind the bench since being medically cleared to return to his full-time coaching duties since taking a leave of absence in December for cancer treatment.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The scoring opened up late in the third frame for the Colorado Eagles with a goal from Sampo Ranta. His was closely followed with a second Eagles goal from Andreas Wingerli. Jonas Rondbjerg put the Silver Knights on the board with a shot off the post in the start of the second frame. Jake Leschyshyn tied up the contest with less than five minutes left in the third period, sending the game into a scoreless OT. In the fourth round of the shootout, Gage Quinney scored the game-winning goal. The Silver Knights ended the night with a 3-2 victory.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights on the Colorado Eagles again on tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network. Fans can also listen on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2022
- Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Close out Weekend Road Trip with Matchup vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #34: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: January 29 at Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Wins, 3-2, in Shootout against Colorado - Henderson Silver Knights
- Win Streak Comes to End in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Rally Late, Come Up Short In 5-4 Loss To Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Back to Where It Started - Stockton Heat
- Stars Shine Bright in Front of Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Gulls Held off at Iowa - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins' Winless Drought Extends to Four - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Top IceHogs in Overtime - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gervais Leads Iowa Past San Diego, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Continue Three-Game Point Streak Despite Overtime Loss to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- MacInnis, Robson Lead Amerks to Last-Second Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Wins, 3-2, in Shootout against Colorado
- The Road Ahead: January 28
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: January 28 & 29
- Viveiros Returns to Silver Knights
- Silver Knights Win, 4-3, in OT against the Heat