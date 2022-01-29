Henderson Wins, 3-2, in Shootout against Colorado

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles in the shootout on Friday night at Orleans Arena. The win came during Head Coach Manny Viveiros' first game behind the bench since being medically cleared to return to his full-time coaching duties since taking a leave of absence in December for cancer treatment.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The scoring opened up late in the third frame for the Colorado Eagles with a goal from Sampo Ranta. His was closely followed with a second Eagles goal from Andreas Wingerli. Jonas Rondbjerg put the Silver Knights on the board with a shot off the post in the start of the second frame. Jake Leschyshyn tied up the contest with less than five minutes left in the third period, sending the game into a scoreless OT. In the fourth round of the shootout, Gage Quinney scored the game-winning goal. The Silver Knights ended the night with a 3-2 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights on the Colorado Eagles again on tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network. Fans can also listen on 1230 The Game.

