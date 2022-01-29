IceHogs Continue Three-Game Point Streak Despite Overtime Loss to Admirals

Milwaukee, WI - The Rockford IceHogs (15-14-3-1) fell 2-1 in overtime against the Milwaukee Admirals (18-18-2-2) Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, but earned a point to continue their three-game point streak.

After Milwaukee defenseman Matt Donovan was called for interference 50 seconds into overtime, the Admirals were able to kill the penalty to make it 4-on-4 hockey for the remainder of the contest. Milwaukee forward Anthony Richard found a pass from forward Cody Glass to net the game-winner at 4:06.

It was the Hogs who jumped out to an early lead in the game when forward Andrei Altybarmakian scored on a one-timer after a pass from forward Lukas Reichel at 4:27 in the opening frame. It was Altybarmakian's third goal of the season. With the assist, Reichel extended his point streak to a Rockford season-high seven games.

The IceHogs would take the 1-0 lead into the third period until Milwaukee defenseman Marc Del Gaizo found the back of the net on a one-timer at 1:13.

That's all the teams would get through in regulation while both goalies were solid between the pipes. Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom helped the IceHogs earn a point in the standings, turning away 31 Milwaukee shots. Connor Ingram earned the win for the Admirals turning away 20 shots.

Neither the IceHogs nor the Admirals could capitalize on the man-advantage as both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Rockford continues its weekend road trip with a stop in Rosemont, IL tomorrow night as the IceHogs and Wolves renew their in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

The IceHogs then return home to BMO Harris Bank Center and open up February on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM against Milwaukee on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

