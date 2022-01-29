Soderblom Silences Wolves in Shootout, Shutout Win
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rosemont, IL- The Rockford IceHogs (16-14-3-1) took down the Chicago Wolves (25-7-4-2) 1-0 in a shootout Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
In his first time starting in back-to-back games this season, Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom was the star of the show, making 36 saves on the night to lead the IceHogs to a shootout, shutout win.
After 65 minutes of play and no score, IceHogs forward Michal Teply found the back of the net in the first round of the shootout, followed by a goal from forward Lukas Reichel.
After Chicago forward Stefan Noesen went high-glove in the bottom of the first round, Soderblom went on to block shots from forwards Andrew Poturalski and Jack Drury to earn the win.
The IceHogs were particularly solid on the penalty kill Saturday, going 4-for-4 including killing off three Chicago power plays in the opening frame.
Rockford now holds five of Chicago's setbacks this season including three regulation losses and two shootout losses.
The IceHogs will now return home to BMO Harris Bank Center and open up February on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM against Milwaukee on a Winning Weekday!
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
