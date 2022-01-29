Islanders Face Bears in Only Game this Weekend

HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-18-3-4) hit the highway to Chocolatetown this weekend, setting the stage for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hershey Bears (20-12-3-2) tonight at Giant Center. It's their third meeting in Pennsylvania this month and the third of six contests between the division rivals this season. Each of the first two games went past regulation, including a 4-3 shootout win for the Islanders on Jan. 12th. Seth Helgeson, Paul Thompson and Erik Brown all scored in regulation that night, while Michael Dal Colle had the only tally in a three-round shootout. Jakub Skarek (12-8-3) made 27 saves. Hershey prevailed in overtime, 3-2, on Jan. 2nd at Giant Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Chris Terry's overtime heroics lifted the Islanders to victory last Sunday, capping a 4-3 win in comeback fashion against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Webster Bank Arena. Terry was one of four players who scored once and added an assist, a list that also included Otto Koivula, Andy Andreoff and Thomas Hickey. Jakub Skarek made 25 saves to earn his fifth consecutive victory.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Bears have won two of their last three games including a 6-2 victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday. Joe Snively scored twice prior to his recall to the Washington Capitals (Taxi Squad) on Thursday, while Pheonix Copley (11-7-2) made 26 saves to put Hershey second in the Atlantic Division prior to tonight's tilt. Copley is 12th in the AHL with a 2.58 goals-against-average in 20 appearances this season.

LEADING THE WAY

Chris Terry leads the Islanders in goals (13), points (30), power-play points (12), points-per-game (0.94) and shots (110). He had points in all three contests last weekend and extended his scoring streak to a team-high four games (3g, 2a). Terry returned to the lineup last Friday after a five-game absence and quickly made an impact with a first-period tally that sparked Bridgeport's come-from-behind win against Providence. He has scored a goal in three of his last four games and has a point in 15 of his last 18. His 30 points on the season not only pace the Islanders, but share 20th place in the AHL.

FROM FINLAND, WITH LOVE

Nokia, Finland native Otto Koivula also had points in all three games last weekend, including his sixth multi-point performance and team-leading 20th assist of the season on Sunday. Koivula is tied for 16th among all AHL players in assists and shares 26th place in scoring (29 points). He has points in eight of his last 10 games.

SKAREK STAYS HOT

Jakub Skarek has won each of his last five decisions and is 5-0-1 over his last six starts since Jan. 1st. It's the longest winning streak for an Islanders netminder this season. The 22-year-old ranks 22nd among AHL goaltenders in goals-against-average (2.80) and remains fourth in minutes played (1438:10) and saves (674).

QUICK HITS

Collin Adams was reassigned to the Worcester Railers (ECHL) this morning... Bridgeport has gone past regulation three times in its last six games and 12 times total this season, tied for most in the AHL (with Hershey, Cleveland and Colorado)... Thomas Hickey's two-point effort on Sunday was his first multi-point performance in the AHL since Feb. 28, 2020 (three assists)... The Islanders have won more times when allowing the first goal (10-10-3-3) than they have when scoring first (5-8-0-1).

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (15-15-6); Last: 3-2 L vs. LAK, Thursday -- Next: Today vs. SEA, Postponed

Worcester Railers (14-17-1-1); Last: 6-3 W at ME, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. FW, 7:05 p.m. ET

