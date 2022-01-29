Heat Regain First Place with Win over Reign
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Behind a fast start with first period goals from Luke Philp and Matthew Phillips and a 32-save effort from Dustin Wolf, the Stockton Heat (24-7-3-1) topped the Ontario Reign (22-7-3-2) by a 2-1 tally Saturday at Stockton Arena.
With the win, the Heat improved to 11-0-0-0 on the year following losses.
Philp's deflection goal drew first blood, redirecting an Ilya Solovyov shot to the back of the net 10:49 into the opening frame. Phillips followed less than three minutes later with his first career shorthanded goal to push the lead to two with what proved to be the game-winner.
Both sides were held silent in the second period before Alex Turcotte trimmed Stockton's edge in half at the 5:09 The Heat held strong for the remainder of regulation, killing three penalties to seal the win.
The penalty kill finished the game a perfect 6-for-6 against the top power play in the AHL as Stockton improved to 14-2-3-0 on home ice this season.
NOTABLE
Justin Kirkland skated in his 300th AHL game.
Matthew Phillips' shorthanded goal was the first of his career and was his 50th overall marker, bringing him to a tie with Andrew Mangiapane for Stockton's all-time lead.
Phillips tied Jakob Pelletier for Stockton's team scoring lead with 33 points on the year.
The Heat are now 11-0-0-0 on the year following losses.
Stockton now leads the season series with Ontario 3-1-0-0.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-5
STK PK - 6-for-6
THREE STARS
First - Matthew Phillips (1g, gwg)
Second - Dustin Wolf (32 svs)
Third - Luke Philp (1g)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (32 saves on 33 shots faced)
L - Matthew Villalta (35 saves on 37 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat head north of the border for a pair of contests against the Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4, and will then return home for a two-game set against the Reign on February 11 and 12.
