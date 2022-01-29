Griffins Drop Third Straight against Milwaukee
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Milwaukee Admirals
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)
MILWAUKEE - Four different Admirals scored as Milwaukee defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-0 on Saturday at Panther Arena. The Griffins have been shut out two out of the last three contests and dropped the last three meetings against the Admirals this season.
Connor Ingram continued his dominance in net, notching 42 saves and the shutout. He now has a combined 72 saves and zero goals against in the last two games against the Griffins. Grand Rapids' winless streak climbed to five contests, which is the longest this season. In his first start since Dec. 11, goaltender Kaden Fulcher made 21 saves in his AHL season debut.
Grand Rapids had two shorthanded chances in the opening stanza on breakaways. Turner Elson sent a one-timer but was denied by Ingram while Taro Hirose took a shot but rattled the post.
Milwaukee opened the scoring during a power play at 8:07 in the first period. Cody Glass fed the puck to Anthony Richard at the doorstep, who then pushed the puck in between the pads of Fulcher.
The Admirals scored two tallies in the middle frame to give them a three-goal advantage. With 16:20 remaining, Jeremy Davies took an angled shot from the left-wing boards that went just inside the left goal post.
At 11:04, Marc Del Gaizo sent a wrister from the slot that went over the shoulder of Fulcher to extend the Milwaukee lead.
Fifty-seven seconds into the final frame, Milwaukee made it a 4-0 game when Cole Smith got his own rebound from an initial shot and sent the rubber behind the Griffins' netminder.
Kyle Criscuolo had an opportunity to avoid a shutout with a tap in at 12:24 during a Grand Rapids power play but was denied by the Milwaukee defense.
With 4:07 remaining in the third period, Matt Luff went behind the net to punch the loose puck in behind Fulcher, sealing a 5-0 victory for the Admirals.
Notes
*Grand Rapids went 1-for-2 on the penalty kill but was 0-for-6 on the man advantage.
*The Griffins have been outscored 10-1 in their last three outings.
*Hirose appeared in his 100th game as a Griffin.
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0
Milwaukee 1 2 2 - 5
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Richard 7 (Glass, Novak), 8:07 (PP). Penalties-Spezia Gr (hooking), 7:44; Berry Gr (tripping), 11:15; Smith Mil (interference), 17:21.
2nd Period-2, Milwaukee, Smith 7 (Davies, Knott), 3:40. 3, Milwaukee, Del Gaizo 4 (Afanasyev, Richard), 11:04. Penalties-LaBate Mil (tripping), 0:39; Smith Mil (boarding), 15:42; Smith Mil (holding), 18:43.
3rd Period-4, Milwaukee, Smith 8 (Donovan, Healey), 0:57. 5, Milwaukee, Luff 10 (Grimaldi, Davies), 15:53. Penalties-Sebrango Gr (roughing), 10:12; Luff Mil (roughing), 10:12; Grimaldi Mil (tripping), 11:45; LaBate Mil (hooking), 12:49.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 14-9-19-42. Milwaukee 9-10-7-26.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 6; Milwaukee 1 / 2.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Fulcher 0-1-0 (26 shots-21 saves). Milwaukee, Ingram 16-10-3 (42 shots-42 saves).
A-5,296
Three Stars
1. MIL Ingram (W, SO, 42 saves); 2. MIL Richard (power play goal, assist); 3. MIL Smith (two goals)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 15-15-5-2 (37 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.
Milwaukee: 19-18-2-2 (42 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 2 at Rockford 7 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Milwaukee Admirals
(Milwaukee Admirals)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2022
- Heat Regain First Place with Win over Reign - Stockton Heat
- Stars Point Streak Snapped at Six in Close Loss to Laval - Texas Stars
- Soderblom Silences Wolves in Shootout, Shutout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Chaffee Nets Natural Hat Trick, Wild Win 6-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Earn Shutout, But Not Victory - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Drop Third Straight against Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Keeps Gulls in Funk - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins End January by Defeating Monsters, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Get Batter of Islanders in OT - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ingram, Admirals Stuff Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Shootout, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Score Two Shorthanded Goals in 5-2 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Clutch Power Play Sparks 2-1 Overtime Win over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Lose to Checkers, 6-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Outlast Bruins in Hard-Fought Shootout Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wilson's Hat Trick Helps Checkers Crush Crunch 6-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Get Doubled up by Comets - Rochester Americans
- First AHL Shutout for Pat Nagle in Last Game Before Olympics - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Phantoms on Snowy Saturday Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zetterlund Hat Trick Propels Comets over Americans, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- 5 Things: Stockton vs. Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Moose Fall to Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Earn 4-3 Win against Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Bears in Only Game this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Stars' Petrovic Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend Back-To-Back with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate: Top Teams in Pacific Clash Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Close out Weekend Road Trip with Matchup vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #34: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: January 29 at Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Wins, 3-2, in Shootout against Colorado - Henderson Silver Knights
- Win Streak Comes to End in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Rally Late, Come Up Short In 5-4 Loss To Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Back to Where It Started - Stockton Heat
- Stars Shine Bright in Front of Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Gulls Held off at Iowa - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins' Winless Drought Extends to Four - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Top IceHogs in Overtime - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gervais Leads Iowa Past San Diego, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Continue Three-Game Point Streak Despite Overtime Loss to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- MacInnis, Robson Lead Amerks to Last-Second Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.