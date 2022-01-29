Gervais Leads Iowa Past San Diego, 3-2

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (17-16-2-2; 38 pts.) defeated the San Diego Gulls (13-17-2-0; 28 pts.) by a score of 3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Jan. 28. Wild forward Bryce Gervais led the way for Iowa, recording a goal and an assist on the night.

With Iowa on the power play, a shot from the right circle off the stick of Wild forward Marco Rossi was directed past Gulls goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek (17 saves) by Wild forward Mason Shaw at 16:14 of the first period. Shaw's goal gave Iowa a 1-0 lead and Rossi and Wild defenseman Calen Addison recorded assists on the play.

Following Shaw's tally, Wild defenseman Keaton Thompson beat Eriksson Ek with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle for his first goal of the season. Thompson's goal came at 17:45 of the first period extended Iowa's lead to 2-0. Gervais recorded the lone assist on the goal.

San Diego forward Greg Printz beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (28 saves) with a wrist shot from the slot at 18:40 of the first period. Printz' goal made the score 2-1 in favor of Iowa.

Iowa carried their 2-1 lead over San Diego into the first intermission. The Gulls outshot the Wild 14-10 in the first period.

At 5:13 of the second period, Gervais deflected a shot from Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts past Eriksson Ek to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Hicketts and Iowa defenseman Brenden Miller were credited with assists on the goal.

San Diego forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx pushed a shot past McIntyre at 13:10 of the second period to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Wild.

At the end of two periods, the Wild led 3-2 over the Gulls. San Diego outshot Iowa 11-7 in the second period and the Gulls held a 25-17 lead in shots through two periods.

San Diego pulled Eriksson Ek with 1:31 remaining in the third period, however, the Gulls could not tie the game and the Wild won by a score of 3-2. San Diego outshot Iowa 5-3 in the third period and 30-20 in the game.

Shaw's goal was the only special teams marker of the night as the Wild went 1-for-3 and the Gulls went 0-for-3 on the power play on the night.

Next for Iowa, another matchup with the Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 29 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

