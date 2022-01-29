Griffins' Winless Drought Extends to Four

ROSEMONT, Ill.- Three power play goals in the second period propelled the Chicago Wolves over the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1 in the seventh season meeting on Friday at Allstate Arena. The Griffins have lost four out of their last five games overall (1-3-1-0) and are now 0-6-1-0 against the Wolves during the campaign.

The Chicago trio of Andrew Poturalski, Stefan Noesen and C.J. Smith continued their dominant season against the Griffins. The AHL leading point man Poturalski notched two points (0-2-2), giving him a total of 17 in seven games against Grand Rapids. Noesen (2-1-3) recorded two power play goals while Smith (0-2-2) got two helpers in the effort.

The opening period was controlled by Chicago as it led in shots, 17-2. Grand Rapids' first shot was a Turner Elson breakaway at 1:24 but the team was unable to record another until 19:34.

Chicago notched the game's first goal with 6:31 remaining in the first. Maxim Letunov skated down the Grand Rapids zone and went left to right shooting the puck over the glove of Victor Brattstrom.

In the middle frame Chicago scored on three of its four power play chances, a new high for an opponent this season. With one second left on the man advantage, Stefan Noesen waited for the puck at the left post and sent a wrister over the shoulder of Brattstrom at 6:18 to take a 2-0 lead.

A four-minute minor against the Griffins gave the Wolves another power play opportunity. Noesen took a longshot at the blue line and sent the disc through traffic that hit the left post and went behind the Grand Rapids netminder with 9:27 remaining.

Chicago scored on its third man advantage of the second period at 12:37. Poturalski connected with Max Lajoie coming down the slot and sent a one-timer through traffic and into the left corner of the net to give Chicago a 4-0 lead.

After a low shooting 40 minutes of play for the Griffins, the team notched 11 shots on net in the final frame with three coming during a man advantage.

Grand Rapids then got on the board with 13:47 remaining. Blake Hillman fired a longshot toward net and missed but Matt Berry found and stayed with the puck to push it past the blocker of Lyon, giving the Griffins their lone goal in the 4-1 defeat.

Notes

*Patrick Curry returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 24 against Milwaukee.

*The eight penalty kills tonight was the most for Grand Rapids this season.

*Elson skated in his 450th game as a pro.

*Brattstrom recorded a season high 36 saves.

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

Chicago 1 3 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Chicago, Letunov 9 (Lodnia, Miletic), 13:29. Penalties-Bradford Gr (tripping), 7:01; Bradford Gr (delay of game), 9:06; Sellgren Chi (hooking), 18:39; Hirose Gr (tripping), 19:24.

2nd Period-2, Chicago, Noesen 19 (Poturalski, Smith), 6:18 (PP). 3, Chicago, Noesen 20 (Lajoie, Smith), 10:33 (PP). 4, Chicago, Lajoie 3 (Poturalski, Noesen), 12:37 (PP). Penalties-Criscuolo Gr (closing hand on puck), 4:19; Dickinson Gr (double minor - high-sticking), 6:37; Yan Gr (boarding, fighting), 11:56; Drury Chi (fighting), 11:56; Rees Chi (roughing), 13:35.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Berry 2 (Hillman, McIsaac), 6:13. Penalties-Brickley Chi (interference), 8:40; Renouf Gr (cross-checking), 16:29.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 2-3-11-16. Chicago 17-15-8-40.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Chicago 3 / 8.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 2-6-2 (40 shots-36 saves). Chicago, Lyon 11-3-2 (16 shots-15 saves).

A-5,523

Three Stars

1. CHI Noesen (two power play goals, assist); 2. CHI Lajoie (assist); 3. CHI Smith (two assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 15-14-5-2 (37 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 29 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Chicago: 25-7-4-1 (55 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 29 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. CST

