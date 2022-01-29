Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Shootout, 3-2
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - Jack Studnicka and Chris Wagner each scored a goal and Kyle Keyser recorded a career-high 40 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds in the shootout, 3-2, on Saturday night. The P-Bruins recorded 37 shots on goal while going one-for-three on the power play and three- for-four on the penalty kill. Providence earned two points in two games this weekend.
STATS
- Jack Studnicka opened the scoring for Providence with his sixth goal of the season. He has now scored 10 goals and added nine assists for 19 points in 19 career games against Springfield.
- Chris Wagner scored his seventh goal of the season and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games.
- Cameron Hughes recorded two assists for his eighth multi-point game of the season. Hughes has picked up three assists in his last two games.
- Matt Filipe also recorded an assist for the second consecutive game.
- Jack Ahcan recorded an assist for the second consecutive game and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games.
- Kyle Keyser recorded a career-high 40 saves in the loss.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania, and take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, February 4 at PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
HERSHEY 38 47
HARTFORD 37 45
SPRINGFIELD 39 47
PROVIDENCE 34 40
CHARLOTTE 37 42
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 37 36
LEHIGH VALLEY 35 34
BRIDGEPORT 41 38
1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL
PROVIDENCE 1 1 0 1 2
SPRINGFIELD 1 0 1 2 3
Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Shootout, 3-2
