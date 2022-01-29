Monsters Score Two Shorthanded Goals in 5-2 Loss to Penguins

January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-16-4-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Penguins scored the lone goal of the opening frame on the man advantage from Felix Robert at 10:41 sending the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 1-0. Wilkes-Barre added a two quick goals in the second period from Nathan Legare on the power play at 2:14 and Kyle Olson at 2:47 pushing the score to 3-0. Brendan Gaunce extended his team lead in goals with an unassisted shorthanded tally at 7:42 cutting the score to 3-1 after 40 minutes. The Penguins' Jordy Bellerive recorded a marker 29 seconds into the final frame, but Liam Foudy added an unassisted shorthanded tally at 11:53 bringing the game to 4-2. Despite several scoring opportunities for the Monsters, the Penguins secured the win after an empty-net goal from Pierre-Olivier Joseph with a final score of 5-2.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 18 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Alex D'Orio made 31 saves for the victory.

The Monsters host the Utica Comets on Sunday, January 30, for an 5:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

WBS 1 2 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 0/3 4/6 14 min / 7 inf

WBS 23 2/6 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson L 18 4 1-1-1

WBS D'Orio W 31 2 5-6-0

Cleveland Record: 13-16-4-3, 7th North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 16-17-1-3, 6th Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.