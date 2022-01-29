Chaffee Nets Natural Hat Trick, Wild Win 6-1
January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (18-16-2-2; 40 pts.) defeated the San Diego Gulls (13-18-2-0; 28 pts.) by a score of 6-1 in front of 7,721 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Jan. 29. Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee recorded a natural hat trick in the first period and Wild forward Bryce Misley scored his first goal of the season in the win.
With the Wild on the power play, Chaffee backhanded a rebound chance past Gulls goaltender Francis Marotte (4 saves) at 1:13 of the first period. Wild forward Marco Rossi and Wild defenseman Calen Addison recorded assists on the play. Chaffee's tally gave Iowa a 1-0 lead.
Chaffee finished off a cross-ice feed from Iowa forward Mason Shaw at 8:16 of the first period to give Iowa a 2-0 lead. Shaw and Rossi were credited with assists on Chaffee's second goal of the game.
After an Addison point shot on the power play was blocked in the slot, Chaffee pushed the loose puck past Marotte to record his first career hat trick at 14:12 of the first period. Addison and Wild forward Adam Beckman recorded assists on the goal. Iowa led 3-0 following Chaffee's third marker.
San Diego goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek (16 saves) replaced Marotte in the Gulls net after Iowa's third goal. Marotte allowed three goals on seven shots in the first 14:12 of the first period.
At 15:57 of the first period, Wild forward Damien Giroux found Misley alone in the slot and Misley beat Eriksson Ek to give the Wild a 4-0 lead. Giroux and Wild forward Bryce Gervais tallied assists on Misley's goal.
Iowa led San Diego 4-0 as both teams headed into the first intermission. The Wild outshot the Gulls 10-8 in the first period.
Gulls forward Nikolas Brouillard beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (24 saves) from the left circle on a 2-on-1 chance at 8:22 of the second period to make the score 4-1 in favor of Iowa.
At the end of the second period, the Wild led 4-1 over the Gulls, but San Diego led 17-14 in shots. Shots in the second period were 9-4 in favor of Iowa.
Shaw found Rossi in the right circle on the power play and Rossi beat Eriksson Ek from the bottom of the circle at 10:42 of the third period to give Iowa a 5-1 lead. Shaw and Addison were credited with assists on the play.
Wild forward Cody McLeod jumped into the offensive zone as the trailer on a 3-on-1 rush and put a wrist shot past Eriksson Ek at 17:30 of the third period to extend Iowa's lead to 6-1. Beckman and Wild forward Alexander Khovanov assisted on McLeod's goal.
The Wild did not allow another goal and they secured a 6-1 victory over the Gulls. Shots in the third period were 12-8 in favor of Iowa. The Wild outshot the Gulls 26-25 in the game.
Iowa's power play bounced back as they went 3-for-6 on the night. San Diego's power play was 0-for-5 in the contest.
Up next for the Wild, a showdown against the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2022
- Heat Regain First Place with Win over Reign - Stockton Heat
- Stars Point Streak Snapped at Six in Close Loss to Laval - Texas Stars
- Soderblom Silences Wolves in Shootout, Shutout Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Chaffee Nets Natural Hat Trick, Wild Win 6-1 - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Earn Shutout, But Not Victory - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Drop Third Straight against Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Keeps Gulls in Funk - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins End January by Defeating Monsters, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Get Batter of Islanders in OT - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ingram, Admirals Stuff Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Shootout, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Score Two Shorthanded Goals in 5-2 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Clutch Power Play Sparks 2-1 Overtime Win over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Lose to Checkers, 6-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Outlast Bruins in Hard-Fought Shootout Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wilson's Hat Trick Helps Checkers Crush Crunch 6-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Get Doubled up by Comets - Rochester Americans
- First AHL Shutout for Pat Nagle in Last Game Before Olympics - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Phantoms on Snowy Saturday Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zetterlund Hat Trick Propels Comets over Americans, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- 5 Things: Stockton vs. Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Moose Fall to Abbotsford Canucks - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Earn 4-3 Win against Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kalynuk Returns to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Face Bears in Only Game this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Stars' Petrovic Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend Back-To-Back with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate: Top Teams in Pacific Clash Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Close out Weekend Road Trip with Matchup vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #34: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: January 29 at Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Wins, 3-2, in Shootout against Colorado - Henderson Silver Knights
- Win Streak Comes to End in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Rally Late, Come Up Short In 5-4 Loss To Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Back to Where It Started - Stockton Heat
- Stars Shine Bright in Front of Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Gulls Held off at Iowa - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins' Winless Drought Extends to Four - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Top IceHogs in Overtime - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gervais Leads Iowa Past San Diego, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Continue Three-Game Point Streak Despite Overtime Loss to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- MacInnis, Robson Lead Amerks to Last-Second Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.