Chaffee Nets Natural Hat Trick, Wild Win 6-1

January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (18-16-2-2; 40 pts.) defeated the San Diego Gulls (13-18-2-0; 28 pts.) by a score of 6-1 in front of 7,721 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Jan. 29. Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee recorded a natural hat trick in the first period and Wild forward Bryce Misley scored his first goal of the season in the win.

With the Wild on the power play, Chaffee backhanded a rebound chance past Gulls goaltender Francis Marotte (4 saves) at 1:13 of the first period. Wild forward Marco Rossi and Wild defenseman Calen Addison recorded assists on the play. Chaffee's tally gave Iowa a 1-0 lead.

Chaffee finished off a cross-ice feed from Iowa forward Mason Shaw at 8:16 of the first period to give Iowa a 2-0 lead. Shaw and Rossi were credited with assists on Chaffee's second goal of the game.

After an Addison point shot on the power play was blocked in the slot, Chaffee pushed the loose puck past Marotte to record his first career hat trick at 14:12 of the first period. Addison and Wild forward Adam Beckman recorded assists on the goal. Iowa led 3-0 following Chaffee's third marker.

San Diego goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek (16 saves) replaced Marotte in the Gulls net after Iowa's third goal. Marotte allowed three goals on seven shots in the first 14:12 of the first period.

At 15:57 of the first period, Wild forward Damien Giroux found Misley alone in the slot and Misley beat Eriksson Ek to give the Wild a 4-0 lead. Giroux and Wild forward Bryce Gervais tallied assists on Misley's goal.

Iowa led San Diego 4-0 as both teams headed into the first intermission. The Wild outshot the Gulls 10-8 in the first period.

Gulls forward Nikolas Brouillard beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (24 saves) from the left circle on a 2-on-1 chance at 8:22 of the second period to make the score 4-1 in favor of Iowa.

At the end of the second period, the Wild led 4-1 over the Gulls, but San Diego led 17-14 in shots. Shots in the second period were 9-4 in favor of Iowa.

Shaw found Rossi in the right circle on the power play and Rossi beat Eriksson Ek from the bottom of the circle at 10:42 of the third period to give Iowa a 5-1 lead. Shaw and Addison were credited with assists on the play.

Wild forward Cody McLeod jumped into the offensive zone as the trailer on a 3-on-1 rush and put a wrist shot past Eriksson Ek at 17:30 of the third period to extend Iowa's lead to 6-1. Beckman and Wild forward Alexander Khovanov assisted on McLeod's goal.

The Wild did not allow another goal and they secured a 6-1 victory over the Gulls. Shots in the third period were 12-8 in favor of Iowa. The Wild outshot the Gulls 26-25 in the game.

Iowa's power play bounced back as they went 3-for-6 on the night. San Diego's power play was 0-for-5 in the contest.

Up next for the Wild, a showdown against the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

