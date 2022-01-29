Win Streak Comes to End in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Henderson

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Henderson rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 in a shootout on Friday. The loss puts an end to Colorado's eight-game winning streak but keeps alive the Eagles current 11-game point streak. Justus Annunen suffered the loss in net but turned aside 36 of the 38 shots he faced along the way. Forwards Sampo Ranta and Andreas Wingerli each lit the lamp, while fellow forward Kiefer Sherwood finished the night with a pair of assists.

Colorado would kill off an early pair of Henderson power plays before striking for the game's first goal. A breakaway from center ice for Ranta would see the 21-year-old bury a wrister from the low slot to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 15:31 mark of the first period.

Just minutes later, a 2-on-1 rush would be capped of when Wingerli beat Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera with a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle to stretch Colorado's lead to 2-0 with 1:24 left in the opening 20 minutes of play.

After taking the 2-0 advantage into the first intermission, the Eagles would see Henderson bite back when forward Jonas Rondbjerg swept home a one-timer from the right-wing circle to slice Colorado's lead to 2-1 just 2:58 into the second period. The Silver Knights would go on to outshoot the Eagles 13-7 in the middle frame, but Colorado would still enjoy a 2-1 edge heading into the second intermission.

The Eagles would earn nearly 90 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play in the third period, but a rock- solid outing for the Henderson penalty kill unit kept Colorado off the scoresheet. It also set up Silver Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn to field a pass at the top of the crease where he would chip a shot past Annunen to tie the game at 2-2 with 4:47 remaining in regulation.

The game would then shift to overtime, where the Eagles would again find themselves on a power play, but again Henderson would rise to the occasion and the contest transitioned to a shootout. Silver Knights forward Gage Quinney netted the only goal for either team in the shootout and Henderson would complete the comeback to earn the 3-2 win.

Colorado was outshot 39-26 in the contest, as the Eagles finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

