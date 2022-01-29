Game #34: Bakersfield at Tucson

January 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Regular Season Game #34 - Bakersfield Condors at Tucson Roadrunners

7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Jake Kamrass (3) Robert Hennessey (87)

Linesmen: Ryan Jackson (92) Joe Mahon (91)

The Tucson Roadrunners conclude their three-game home series with the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners will look to come out strong after a hard-fought battle Friday night that saw the Condors come away with a 5-4 victory. Saturday's game marks Star Wars Night at the Tucson Arena, as Roadrunners Mascot Dusty will dress up for the special event.

Three Things

1) The Roadrunners scored three special-teams goals in Friday's matchup with the Condors. Tucson recorded a pair of power-play strikes in the first period, scored by Jan Jenik and Cameron Hebig. The goal by Jenik marked his tenth of the season and team-leading sixth while on the man-advantage, as the 21-year-old is in a three-way tie for most total goals with Matias Maccelli and Mike Carcone. Then, in the third period, Hudson Fasching scored his fifth goal of the season while on the penalty-kill for Tucson's first shorthanded score of the year.

2)Tucson forward Cameron Hebig has been heating up as of late, as the 25-year-old has recorded five points in his last four games, six points in his last six games, and seven points in his last eight games. Hebig capped off this stretch with a goal and two assists in Friday night's matchup against his former team, his third multiple-point performance of the season and second three-point game of his career.

3) Roadrunners forward Mike Carcone can tie team history Saturday night, as the 25-year-old has recorded a point in each of his last eight outings. A ninth-consecutive game with a point would make the franchise record for longest scoring streak, held by Mike Sislo, Michael Bunting, and Brayden Burke. Carcone is tied for the team-lead in goals with ten and is third for assists and total points with 11 and 21, respectively. With a goal in Wednesday's season opener against the Condors, Carcone notched double-digit goals and assists for the sixth-straight AHL campaign.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners defenseman Cam Crotty on the team's mission to string together some wins at the midway point of the season:

"Hockey is a game of inches, you get a couple good bounces your way and you're set. We get a win [Saturday] and we can start rolling from there, and the sky's the limit for us."

Number to Know

3 - The number of fights between the Roadrunners and Condors over the first two games of the series in Tucson this week. Travis Barron has been involved in two of them, taking on Luke Esposito on Wednesday and Vincent Desharnais on Friday. The third bout was between Tyson Empey and Michael Kesselring in the third period of Friday's contest and marked Empey's fourth fight of the season.

We're Doing It Live

Today's game will be broadcast on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on Fox Sports 1450AM, or on the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, as Jimmy Peebles gets you ready for the game before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has the call at 7:00 p.m. live from Tucson Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.