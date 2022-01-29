Stars Point Streak Snapped at Six in Close Loss to Laval

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a six-game point streak come to an end in a 3-2 loss to the Laval Rocket Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

After a scoreless first period, the Rocket opened the scoring on an early power play in the middle frame, when Xavier Ouellet fired a shot through a screen. After the goal went in, the Stars took two frustration penalties and were faced with a 5-on-3 disadvantage. Laval quickly received a fourth power play opportunity and Jean-Sebastian Dea deflected a shot past Anton Khudobin to make it 2-0.

The Stars answered 54 seconds later when Joel L'Esperance fired a shot off the crossbar, cutting the deficit in half. The goal extended L'Esperance's point streak to eight games. Late in the frame, Peter Abbandonato intercepted a clearing attempt and ripped a shot past Khudobin to give the Rocket a 3-1 lead heading into the third..

After failing to convert on two earlier third period power plays, Texas converted on their third of the period and sixth of the game, making it 3-2 with 7:09 left in regulation. Ben Gleason set up Anthony Louis for a one-timer and Louis beat Louis-Philip Guindon for his seventh power play goal of the season.

Texas pulled Khudobin for an extra attacker during a late-game penalty kill, but couldn't find the equalizer, as Laval hung on to win.

The Stars next travel to Manitoba to face the Moose on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Texas returns home and hosts the Moose on Monday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

