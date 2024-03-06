Moose Edge Admirals, 5-4

The Manitoba Moose (22-28-1-1) clashed with the Central Division's Milwaukee Admirals (36-14-1-0) on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 6-2 victory over Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Manitoba opened the scoring at the 7:52 mark of the contest with a goal from Jeff Malott. Kyle Capobianco fired a shot from the point and Malott tipped it low past the glove Yaroslav Askarov. The Moose added another goal 32 seconds later with a tally from Brad Lambert. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby fed a no-look pass to Lambert in the dot. The forward used the extra space to snap a quick shot upstairs for the two-goal lead. The Admirals got on the board late with a strike from Jasper Weatherby. The forward attacked into the zone and sent a seeing-eye shot through the legs of a Moose defender and past Thomas Milic. The Moose were outshot by a count of 11-10 but led 2-1 after the first 20 minutes of play. Milic made 10 saves in the stanza, while Askarov ended with eight stops of his own.

Milwaukee tied the contest past the halfway point of the second frame with a goal from Reid Schaefer. The forward's breakaway attempt was thwarted by a brilliant pad save from Milic, but he scooped up the rebound and wrapped it around the opposite side of the net. Manitoba gained a 3-2 lead with the second tally of the night from Malott. A broken play saw the puck land right on the tape of Malott, who ripped a hard shot home. The Admirals struck right back and tied the game off the stick of Jusso Parssinen. Zach L'Heureux worked the give-and-go to gain the line. The forward then found Parssinen, who finished off the play by shovelling the puck past Milic. The two sides were tied 3-3 after 40 minutes of play, with the Admirals holding a slight edge in shots to the tune of 23-20.

Milwaukee took the lead early in the third with a second tally from Parssinen. The forward threw a high backhand on net that rolled up and over the shoulder of Milic. Manitoba fought back and tied the contest 4-4 on the power play with the third goal of the game from Malott. Ville Heinola unleashed a shot that kicked off the pad of Askarov. Malott was waiting on the doorstop and edged the disc into the open net. Manitoba took a 5-4 lead with less than three minutes left on a marker from Jeffrey Viel. Jonsson-Fjallby launched a shot on goal and Viel was waiting in front to tip it past Askarov. With time dwindling and the Admirals down a goal, Askarov was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. Thomas Milic came through with a brilliant pad save in the final seconds to secure the road victory. Milic picked up the win and ended the contest with 31 stops, while Askarov was hit with the loss and made 32 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Goaltender Thomas Milic (Click for full interview)

"It was a relentless battle tonight. We went down a couple times, we went up a couple times. Every time we found a way to get it done and it paid off it in the end."

Statbook

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has notched nine points (4G, 5A) over his past four games

Jeff Malott has tallied seven points (4G, 3A) his past three games

Malott's 75th career goal pushed him past Greg Pankewicz for sixth in franchise history

Ville Heinola's assist was his 85th career point, which ties him with Cameron Schilling for ninth overall in Moose defenceman scoring

Brad Lambert has registered five points (2G, 3A) his past three contests

Lambert's three-point (1G, 2A) night is the first of his career

Jeffrey Viel has points in four straight games with five points (3G, 2A)

What's Next?

The Moose continue their road swing with a contest against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 9. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

