Crunch Top Rocket, 3-2, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Laval Rocket, 3-2, in overtime tonight at Place Bell.

The Crunch extend their winning streak to four games and advance to 32-17-3-2 on the season. Syracuse is 4-3-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 21-of-23 shots. Jakub Dobeš turned aside 31-of-34 between the pipes for the Rocket. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, while the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

The Crunch opened scoring late in the first period. Joe Carroll battled for the puck at the end boards and dug it out for Alex Barre-Boulet along the goal line. He quickly centered it for Gage Goncalves to score with a one-timer from the slot.

The Rocket stole the lead with two goals in the second period. At 11:10, Logan Mailloux sent a long lead pass for Mitchell Stephens to score on a breakaway. Five minutes later, Sean Farrell sent a backhanded centering feed from the bottom of the left circle for Philippe Maillet to grab and send in as he sped down the zone.

Goncalves tied the game with his second goal of the night just one minute into the third period to eventually force overtime. He got the puck as he cut across the slot and backhanded a shot past Dobeš from the bottom of the right circle.

Gabriel Fortier potted the game-winner with just 57 seconds remaining in the overtime frame. Sean Day skated the puck down the left wing on an odd-man rush and sent a feed over for Fortier to chip in on his backhand.

The Crunch travel to Rochester to start a home-and-home weekend series with the Amerks tomorrow.

Crunchables: Gage Goncalves has three goals in his last two games...Gabriel Fortier has four goals in his last five games...The Crunch earned their first regular season win at Place Bell since March 13, 2019

