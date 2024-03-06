Syracuse Crunch to Hold Superhero Night March 9

March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Superhero Night as the final part of their Crunch-Con series on Saturday, March 9 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans.

As part of Superhero Night at the Crunch, fans are encouraged to dress as characters from their favorite superhero movies and comics. During a night full of capes and shields, the Crunch will play superhero movie clips on the scoreboard throughout the game. Fans will also receive a superhero themed poster when entering the game. During the game, the Crunch will be holding a mini Comic-Con with tables in Memorial Hall.

Mystery Superhero Night player-signed nameplates will be available at the Crunch Foundation table on the concourse and through the Givesmart platform by texting "CRUNCH" to 76278. The Crunch will also have Crunch-Con mystery pucks available at the Crunch Foundation table located on the second floor and through the Givesmart platform with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Tickets for Superhero Night at the Crunch are $22 at www.syracusecrunch.com/superhero. Fans that purchase tickets will also be entered into a drawing for a wearable Iron Man MKV Mask complete with AI voice control. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services. Raffle tickets are cash only. A portion of the proceeds from Superhero Night tickets will also benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Fans can also attend Superhero Night by purchasing a Crunch-Con package. A Crunch-Con package will grant entry into the game along with additional offers, discounts and more. Learn more about Crunch-Con at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchcon.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.