Bears Loan Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has loaned forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Empey, 28, has skated in five games with Hershey this season, registering nine penalty minutes. With the Stingrays, he's collected 35 points (16g, 19a) in 50 games, posting 107 penalty minutes in that time.

O'Neil, 26, has played four games with Hershey this season, logging one assist. He ranks second on the Stingrays this year with 48 points (12g, 36a) over 48 games.

The Lathan, New York native played in two games with Hershey last season on a professional tryout. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and potted his first AHL goal on Dec. 31, 2022 versus Providence. He also played three games with the Colorado Eagles.

