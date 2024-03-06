Anaheim Ducks Recall Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda from San Diego

March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Glenn Gawdin and left wing Pavol Regenda from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gawdin, 26 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in 12 career NHL games with Anaheim (2022-23) and Calgary (2020-22). The 6-1, 195-pound forward appeared in three games with the Ducks last season. He began 2023-24 with San Diego, leading the Gulls in goals (17) and ranking second in points (17-23@) in 50 games, tying his single-season career high in AHL goals set last season (17-16=33 in 57 contests).

Originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Richmond, British Columbia native has recorded 80-141=221 points with in 308 career AHL games.

Regenda, 24 (12/7/99), has scored 1-2=3 points in 14 career NHL games with the Ducks in 2022-23, including his first NHL goal Nov. 9, 2022 vs. Minnesota (Filip Gustavsson). He recorded his first two career NHL points (both assists) and Oct. 17, 2022 at the New York Rangers after making his NHL debut Oct. 12, 2022 vs. Seattle.

The 6-4, 211-pound forward has scored 16-13) points with a +6 rating in 38 games with San Diego this season, ranking second among Gulls leaders in goals while pacing the club in shorthanded goals (2). In 88 career AHL games with San Diego, Regenda has collected 29-25=54 points with 112 PIM, including 13-12=25 points in 50 games in 2022-23 as a rookie.

A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating. He also represented his country at the 2022 World Championship, leading Slovakia in goals (5) while ranking tied for second among team leaders in scoring (5-1=6 points in eight games). Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship (1-2=3 in five games) and 2017 U-18 World Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.