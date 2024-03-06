Wranglers Reveal Jersey for Indigenous Celebration

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are proud to reveal the Indigenous Celebration jerseys and uniform that will be worn when the Wranglers host their inaugural Indigenous Celebration Game on Sunday March 10th at 6:00 p.m. The Calgary Wranglers will be honouring the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta by wearing these special jerseys and uniforms designed by local Indigenous artist, Jacob Alexis.

The main crest features the Wranglers Blasty logo with a mane of seven eagle feathers. The eagle feather often represents the culture and the connection to Indigenous history. Indigenous communities also use them to honour great achievements or milestones.

Blasty has a circle around his eye for keen vision with a sharp bolt of lightning flowing down his neck, symbolizing speed and agility on the battlefield.

The stripes across Blasty's nose were added to symbolize great achievements and acts of valour.

Across the mid-section of the jersey are seven symbols of "the people" representing the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

Featured in the numbers is an Infinity sign to symbolize the connection of the Métis people of Southern Alberta.

The striping on the jersey contains images of mountains and teepees, representing the Indigenous communities within the Treaty 7 regions and landscape.

The jerseys feature Every Child Matters on the chest of the players to also provide recognition and commitment to action to ensure that all children know their importance, and to honour those who attended Residential Schools in Canada, their families, and communities.

The jerseys will be auctioned off with fundraising proceeds directed to Indigenous youth programming among the Nations of Treaty 7. The jersey auction will be hosted online at www.elevateauctions.com/wranglersecm, from March 7th at 10:00 a.m. to March 13th at 8:00 p.m.

Replica jerseys and Indigenous Celebration merchandise will be available online today, March 6th, at 2:00 p.m. at www.flamesport.com/collections/wranglers-indigenous-celebration, and in CGY Team Store locations across the Scotiabank Saddledome on game day, March 10th.

With the Calgary Wranglers Indigenous Celebration, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is extremely proud and grateful to now have had five unique game nights that recognize and pay tribute to the Indigenous communities in the Southern Alberta region.

"Siksika Health Services is deeply honoured to stand alongside the Calgary Wranglers as they host their inaugural Indigenous Celebration Game, honouring the rich culture and heritage of the Treaty 7 region, of which Siksika Nation is a part," stated Dr. Tyler White (Naa Taoyi Piita Wo Taan - "Holy Eagle Shield"), CEO Siksika Health Services.

"This event is a testament to the Wranglers' and Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Together, through initiatives like this, it is our hope and intent to create a more inclusive and respectful environment for all."

Brent Dodginghorse, a Tsuut'ina Nation member and former Calgary Hitmen player, commented, "I am incredibly grateful to CSEC for allowing me the platform to share my sports Indigenous diversity story. The importance of awareness and understanding holds great significance to me, as it gives me confidence that we are moving in the right direction. This Sunday marks the fifth Indigenous game within the organization, and it has been truly inspiring to witness elders sharing messages of strength and courage.

From Indigenous cuisine on the concourse to youth development and empowerment, business collaborations, Dilayna Blackhorse's beautiful rendition of O' Canada on Hockey Night in Canada, and the heartwarming round dance at the dome during the Hitmen game - every aspect of this event has been filled with meaning and significance. As Indigenous people, we have all been affected by residential schools. I am thankful to CSEC for providing the opportunity to share stories of resilience and strength from 7 Nations, in order to educate the sports community. Let us continue to move forward together, respecting each other and embracing diversity. This is what makes sports truly great."

