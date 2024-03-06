Adam Ginning Recalled to Flyers
March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Ginning, 24, has played in 52 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points. The second-year pro has played in 120 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-27-32.
Philadelphia's Round 2 selection in 2018 has played in one career NHL game when he made his Flyers debut on April 11, 2023 against Columbus. Last year with the Phantoms, Ginning equaled a team record for best plus-minus rating in a season (tied with Nicolas Aube-Kubel) when he was +24.
The Phantoms are back in action this Friday night hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at PPL Center.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, March 8 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Berks Dollar Dog Night
Saturday, March 9 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, March 10 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, March 13 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 15 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, March 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Adam Ginning
