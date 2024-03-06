Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Halverson, 27, has appeared in six games with the Crunch this season posting a 4-1-0 record with a .896 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average. He earned his first AHL shutout with a 26-save performance against the Utica Comets on Nov. 24. Halverson has also played in 30 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL recording an 14-11-4 record along with a .916 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average. Last season, the Traverse City, MI native appeared in 17 games with the Bayreuth Tigers going 6-10-0 with a .909 save percentage and 3.54 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound netminder has appeared in 58 career AHL games with the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack since 2016 amassing an 22-30-4 record, .890 save percentage and 3.37 goals-against average.

Halverson was selected by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall at the 2014 NHL Draft. He was signed to a two-year AHL contract by the Crunch on Nov. 28.

