Kings Sign Jacob Moverare to Two-Year Extension

March 6, 2024







LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed defenseman Jacob Moverare to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Moverare, 25, has split the 2023-24 campaign between the Kings and the Ontario Reign, the club's primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Moverare made his season debut with the Kings on Dec. 13, 2023 against Winnipeg and has skated in 10 games with the Kings since, averaging 15:02 minutes of time-on-ice (TOI). The 6-3, 210-pound defenseman has two goals and 16 assists for 18 points (2-16=18) with a team-high plus-16 rating in 34 games played with the Reign.

Originally selected in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Moverare is in his fourth professional season in North America. In 152 career regular-season games with the Reign, Moverare has compiled 69 points (10-59=69) with a plus-17 rating and added one point (0-1=1) in three career Calder Cup Playoff games. Since being drafted, the blueliner has suited up in 31 career games with the Kings over parts of three seasons since making his NHL debut on January 6, 2022. In that span, Moverare has notched two points (0-2=2) with a +1 rating and 15:50 min. of TOI.

Prior to the Kings organization, Moverare spent five seasons between the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Liiga, and Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In two years with the Mississauga Steelheads (OHL), Moverare registered 53 points (5-48=53) in 95 games and served as an assistant captain his second season (2017-18). In 2016-17, Moverare contributed seven points (2-5=7) during the Steelheads' 20-game playoff run.

Before Mississauga, he played two seasons with the HV71 organization where made his SHL debut in 2015-16. Moverare returned to the SHL on loan to Frölunda HC in 2018, tallying 26 points (11-15&) in 93 regular season contests for Frölunda over the next two seasons (2018-20) and scored six points (3-3=6) over 16 playoff games to help capture the 2019 SHL Championship.

The Östersund, Sweden native has represented his country in several international tournaments, winning two silver medals at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship (where he served as assistant captain) and the 2016 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship. Across international play, Moverare has posted five points (1-4=5) in 14 contests.

