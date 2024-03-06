Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. In three appearances for Columbus this season, Greaves went 1-2-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (S%). In 37 appearances for the Monsters, Greaves went 25-9-3 with one shutout, a 2.88 GAA and .910 S%.

A 6'0", 191 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 22, went 1-3-0 with a 3.30 GAA and a .917 S% in four career appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 109 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 56-37-10 with four shutouts, a 2.95 GAA, and a .904 S%. In 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22, Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 S%. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and a .899 S% in 60 OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A 2024 AHL All-Star, Greaves currently ranks among the AHL's leaders in wins (1st), saves (1,056, 1st), games played (37, T2nd), and minutes played (2,186:54, 2nd) this season. Greaves' 56 career Monsters victories leave him just three shy of Calvin Pickard's all-time franchise record and with two more wins this year, Greaves would tie Anton Forsberg's Monsters record of 27 victories in a single season (2016-17).

