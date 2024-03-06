Texas Stars Recall Goaltender Bryan Thomson from Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club recalled goaltender Bryan Thomson from loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Thomson, 21, has put together a 16-7-1 record in 27 appearances with the Steelheads this season, with a 2.88 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. The rookie goaltender spent the last four seasons of his junior career with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes, including a final season in 2022-23 where he went 13-8-1 with a 2.64 GAA and .919 SV%.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was originally undrafted and signed a two-year AHL contract with Texas on July 27, 2023.

The Stars host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. A very limited number of tickets remain for the two games. Visit texasstars.com/tickets for more information.

