Wranglers Defeat Roadrunners

Got the 'W' in the desert.

The Wranglers completed the comeback in overtime as they defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 5-4 at Tucson Arena on Tuesday night.

Adam Klapka had a three-point night (1g,2a) for the Wranglers, William Stromgren tallied his third goal and added a helper, and Mitch McLain lit the lamp for his 10th of the season.

Ben Jones had a goal and two assists, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games, while Cole Schwindt added an assist and scored the overtime winner.

Oscar Dansk made his second-straight start, picking up another win between the pipes with a 25-save outing.

Tucson opened the scoring at 5:48 of the first period.

As their powerplay expired, Cameron Hebig swatted in a rebound at the side of the net to give the Roadrunners the lead. 1-0.

However, the Wranglers answered back at 8:27 when Klapka grabbed the puck in the slot and ripped a shot five-hole on Matthew Villalta to tie the game. 1-1.

Later, after a hard hit in the corner by Ciona, he was challenged to a scrap by Roadrunners' captain, Steven Kampfer.

Tucson took the lead at 9:44 when Aku Raty sent a perfect pass down low to Milos Kelemen, who went backhand - forehand and roofed the puck over Dansk.

2-1 Roadrunners at the break.

Just 34-seconds into the second period, Justin Kirkland notched his fourth goal of the season for the Roadrunners to extend their lead. 3-1.

The Wranglers would cut into the lead on the powerplay at the 3:06 mark as William Stromgren took a shot that redirected off a Tucson defender in front and into the net for his third goal of the season. 3-2.

Moments later, on a powerplay of their own at 5:26, Austin Poganski scored his 12th goal of the campaign to restore the Roadrunners' two-goal edge.

4-2 after 40 minutes.

Cue the comeback.

With the Wranglers on the powerplay at 10:28 of the third period, Jones powered a backhand shot past Villalta to bring Calgary within in a goal. 4-3.

Then, in the last minute of play (19:01), McLain - who was parked at the side of the net - redirected a pass from Stromgren past Villalta to tie the game and force overtime.

Tucson took a penalty in the extra frame and the Wranglers (who went 3-for-6 on the powerplay on Tuesday night) took full advantage on the 4-on-3 chance.

With the puck on his stick and plenty of space to operate, Schwindt strolled into the high slot and wired a wrist-shot off the post and in to win the game.

