Game #54: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Calgary Wranglers

Game #54: Tucson Roadrunners (30-18-3-2) vs. Calgary Wranglers (29-18-4-2)

Time Wednesday, March 6, 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Arizona

Referees: #73 Stan Szczurek #46 Stephen Hiff

Linespersons: #62 Mitchell Hunt, #74 Eric Anderson

The Tucson Roadrunners start game two versus the Calgary Wranglers for a Wednesday tilt; earning a point in three-straight and looking to end their second-straight series with three out of four possible points. Tucson still has a hold of third place at 65 points despite the OT loss on Tuesday to Calgary; however, the Wranglers are just one point behind Tucson at 64 points; essentially giving the winner in regulation sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division.

Three things:

The line consisting of Milos Kelemen, Nathan Smith and Aky Raty has been on point as of late. The three have combined for 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) on the same line pairing in the last four games. Overall, Raty is on fire currently on a four-game points streak with eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in that stretch. In addition, Milos Kelemen has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his last four while Nathan Smith is at four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in his last two contests.

Austin Poganski scored a power-play goal on Tuesday; marking his fifth goal on the man-advantage this season. Those five power-play goals are second on the team behind Josh Doan's eight. On the year, Poganski's nine total power-play points are tied for third on the team with Victor Soderstrom. Overall, Poganski is tied with Josh Doan in total special teams points this season at 12 with seven goals and five assists: three of them have come in shorthanded points; which Poganski also leads the team with.

In the last six games, the Roadrunners have scored nine goals within the first three or last three minutes of a period; including one at 70 seconds to start a game on Friday, March 1 from Josh Doan; which was the quickest goal to start a game this season and at 34 seconds into the second period on Tuesday from Justin Kirkland; which was the fastest goal to start a period this season.

What's the word?

"Two points matter every game; doesn't matter what day of the week, it's on us to be ready but it's fun to play these types of games."

Tucson forward Cameron Hebig on the overtime loss to Calgary and the big game on Wednesday for the playoff push.

Number to Know:

8-2-1-0- Tucson's record all-time against Canadian opponents at home; despite the OT loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer at 6:15 MST, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action at the TCC. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

