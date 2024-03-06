Game Day: CGY at TUC
March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers tackle the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday night at Tucson Arena.
Calgary continues to keep pace in a tight Pacific Division playoff race, having won back-to-back games, including an overtime victory against the Roadrunners on Tuesday night.
Puck drop: 6:30pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Mar. 10, 2024 6:00pm vs Ontario Scotiabank Saddledome
Mar. 11, 2024 7:00pm vs Ontario Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers and Roadrunners have met three times this season, with Calgary taking two wins in the series so far.
Calgary picked up a 5-4 overtime win on Tuesday night and a 4-0 decision back on Nov.22 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, following a 24-save shutout performance from Dustin Wolf.
The Wranglers (29-18-4-2) currently sit fourth in the Pacific Division with 64 pts. trailing the Roadrunners (30-19-2-2) by just one point (65pts.) heading into Tuesday's tilt.
Ben Jones has five points (3g,2a) in three games against the Roadrunners this season.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka
Keep your eye on Adam Klapka tonight.
Klapka had a four-point performance (1g,3a) on Tuesday night in Tucson, and has six points (2g,4a) on his current three-game point streak.
He dropped the mitts on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Eagles.
Lucky number 13 for Klapka! pic.twitter.com/E18Sxex2Sz
- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) March 6, 2024
ONE TIMERS:
(F) Ben Jones currently leads the Wranglers in goals (18) and points (37).
(F) Cole Schwindt is expected to play his 200th career game on Wednesday night.
(F) Matt Coronato was recalled by the Flames on Mar.4.
(G) Connor Murphy was assigned to Rapid City on Monday.
(D) Patrick Kudla and (D) Gabriel Chicoine were released from their PTO's on Monday.
- Flames Recall Matt Coronato