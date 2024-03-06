LA Kings Sign Goaltender Jacob Ingham

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed goaltender Jacob Ingham to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000. Additionally, Ingham has been loaned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the Kings' ECHL affiliate.

Ingham, 23, has appeared 24 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, posting a .916 save percentage (SV%), 2.65 goals-against-average (GAA) and one shutout for a 15-6-0 record. The 6-5, 205-pound netminder has also played six games for the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). Ingham established a .917 SV% and 2.71 GAA on the way to a 3-2-0 record with the club.

Selected in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ingham has played 53 games for the Swamp Rabbits over parts of three seasons, accumulating a 28-19-4 career record with a .908 SV%, 2.79 GAA and four shutouts. In the AHL, Ingham has appeared in 12 games with the Reign over parts of four seasons, averaging a .897 SV% and 3.31 GAA with a 6-4-2 record in that span.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Mississauga Steelheads (2016-19) and Kitchener Rangers (2019-20). Across 177 regular-season competitions, Ingham finished with a .899 SV%, 3.23 GAA and five shutouts for a 93-61-17 record overall. Ingham saw postseason action in each of his three campaigns with Mississauga, logging a .877 SV%, 3.40 GAA, and 6-9-0 record in 15 playoff appearances. In the final season of his junior career, Ingham was awarded the Dan Snyder Trophy as the OHL Humanitarian of the Year in 2019-20.

