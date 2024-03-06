IceHogs 2022-23 Team MVP Luke Philp Activated by Blackhawks and Assigned to Rockford
March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Luke Philp from injured reserve (right Achilles) and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Philp, 28, led the IceHogs with 29 goals during the 2022-23 season and his 53 points ranked third on the team. At the end-of-season Team Awards, Philp was named as Rockford's Most Valuable Player by coaches and staff. He also recorded two assists in five postseason games with Rockford last season. Philp's goal, assist, and point totals with the Hogs last season were all career highs.
The Canmore, Alberta native appeared in three games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, notching one assist. The forward made his NHL debut on Jan. 24 at Vancouver and posted his first career NHL point on Jan. 26 at Calgary (1A).
The IceHogs play next on Saturday, Mar. 9 when the team takes on the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
