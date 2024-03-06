Morning Skate Report: March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors in a single-game contest on Wednesday evening. Henderson will look to find their game early after splitting a weekend series with the Tucson Roadrunners. The Knights are 0-3-1 against the Condors this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
POWERING FORWARD
The Silver Knights will look to reinforcements on special teams to get a leg up on the Condors in the division race. With forward Sheldon Rempal and Grigori Denisenko returning from the Golden Knights, they look to their power play unit to help them find their game early.
"Our power play has helped carry us through the whole year," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after morning skate. "So it's important to get those guys back. It's some added firepower with how they put the puck in the net."
"Special teams are going to be big here," added forward Tyler Benson. "I think if we can control the game 5v5 and win the special teams battle, we'll more often than not come out of the game successful."
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Forward Seth Griffith leads the Condors in points with 42 (12G, 30A) in 47 games. He has 2 points and 7 goals in the team's last nine games, including a four-point game (1G, 3A) against the Roadrunners on February 28.
Forward Raphael Lavoie's 21 goals this season lead Bakersfield. He has four goals and five points in the team's last five games. Lavoie scored a hat trick against the Roadrunners on February 28, his first of the season. He also has four goals in four games against the Silver Knights this year.
FURTHER NOTES
Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week
Adam Cracknell is week-to-week
Gage Quinney is week-to-week
Carson Focht is week-to-week
Bear Hughes is day-to-day
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2024
- LA Kings Sign Goaltender Jacob Ingham - Ontario Reign
- Texas Stars Recall Goaltender Bryan Thomson from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Morning Skate Report: March 6, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Reveal Jersey for Indigenous Celebration - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day: CGY at TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Recall Eddie Matsushima from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- B-Sens' strong effort comes up just short in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs 2022-23 Team MVP Luke Philp Activated by Blackhawks and Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 21 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Superhero Night March 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Adam Ginning Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Notebook: Every Point Counts - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #54: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Loan Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Defeat Roadrunners - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Fall In Overtime To Calgary Wranglers 5-4 On Tuesday Night From The Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.