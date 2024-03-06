Morning Skate Report: March 6, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors in a single-game contest on Wednesday evening. Henderson will look to find their game early after splitting a weekend series with the Tucson Roadrunners. The Knights are 0-3-1 against the Condors this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

POWERING FORWARD

The Silver Knights will look to reinforcements on special teams to get a leg up on the Condors in the division race. With forward Sheldon Rempal and Grigori Denisenko returning from the Golden Knights, they look to their power play unit to help them find their game early.

"Our power play has helped carry us through the whole year," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after morning skate. "So it's important to get those guys back. It's some added firepower with how they put the puck in the net."

"Special teams are going to be big here," added forward Tyler Benson. "I think if we can control the game 5v5 and win the special teams battle, we'll more often than not come out of the game successful."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Seth Griffith leads the Condors in points with 42 (12G, 30A) in 47 games. He has 2 points and 7 goals in the team's last nine games, including a four-point game (1G, 3A) against the Roadrunners on February 28.

Forward Raphael Lavoie's 21 goals this season lead Bakersfield. He has four goals and five points in the team's last five games. Lavoie scored a hat trick against the Roadrunners on February 28, his first of the season. He also has four goals in four games against the Silver Knights this year.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Carson Focht is week-to-week

Bear Hughes is day-to-day

