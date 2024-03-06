San Diego Gulls Recall Eddie Matsushima from Tulsa
March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Eddie Matsushima from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Matsushima, 30 (1/4/94), posted 22-23=45 points with 36 penalty minutes (PIM) and an ECHL career-best +15 rating in 39 games with Tulsa this season. His 24 assists are a new ECHL career high. Matsushima has earned 68-72=140 points with 133 PIM in 190 career ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers, Orlando Solar Bears, Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers. In 2022-23, he set career-highs in points (28-19=47), goals, games played (65) and PIM (44), led all Oilers in goals and points and was named a 2022-23 ECHL All-Star. Matsushima has also skated in six career Kelly Cup Playoff games, tallying 3-1=4 points with four PIM and a +5 rating.
The 5-11, 185-pound forward appeared in 67 career Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, collecting 24-39=63 points with 53 PIM and a +22 rating from 2019-21. In 2020-21, Matsushima posted a career-best 10-19) points with 27 PIM and a +7 rating in 34 regular-season games. He chipped in 3-2=5 points in four postseason contests, helping the Ice Flyers clinch the organization's fourth President's Cup Championship. He also earned SPHL Second All-Star Team honors.
The Verona, Wis. native spent three seasons with the NCAA Division III's University of Wisconsin - River Falls, scoring 38-46=79 points with 127 PIM in 109 games from 2015-19. In his junior season, Matsushima earned NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team honors after posting 14-14( points in 26 games. During the 2018-19 campaign, he earned NCAA III (AHCA) Second Team All-American (West) honors and finished as a NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team member and NCAA III (WIAC) Scholar-Athlete.
