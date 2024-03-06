Game Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (27-20-4, 58pts) @ HENDERSON (23-25-6, 52pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors are 4-0-0 against Henderson this season

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors, 4-0-0 against the Silver Knights, head to Henderson looking to buck a three-game skid.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield rallied from 3-1 down after one to make it 3-3 after two, but a late go-ahead goal from San Diego gave them a 5-3 win. Seth Griffith scored his 12th goal of the year in the loss.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 23-4-1 (.839) when scoring at least three goals this season. However, the team has allowed 4+ goals in three straight games for the first time since the first week of December.

ROAD WARRIORS

March features 10 road games for the Condors with just four more home games. Bakersfield is 15-10-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season.

LAVVY UP THE LADDER

Raphael Lavoie scored his 21st of the season on Monday. He had 25 last season and his 64 goals is t-4th among Condors AHL scorers, surpassing Joe Gambardella.

JERSEY BOY

Cam Dineen has a goal and four assists during a four-game point streak and a goal and eight assists over his last seven games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Seven points separate 3rd-place Tucson (65pts) and 7th-place Bakersfield (58pts) with the Condors holding two games in hand. Calgary, Ontario, and Abbotsford are wedged in between with the Condors holding two games in hand on all. Tucson hosts Calgary tonight and Ontario hosts Abbotsford. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

POWERED UP

Two of the top five power plays in the AHL go up against one another tonight. Henderson has the top unit at 22.4% while the Condors power play, which scored on Monday, is fifth at 20.9%.

IN THE LANE

Lane Pederson has assists in back-to-back games. He is tied for the team lead in scoring since January 1 with 25 points (9g-16a) in 25 games.

BACK TO BACK

Drake Caggiula has goals in back to back games and is third on the team with 13 goals through 42 games. He had 22 goals in 65 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season.

SOUP'S ON

Tonight's expected starter, Jack Campbell, is 12-8-0 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage since November 21.

NO VEGAS FLU

The Condors are 21-8-1 all-time against Henderson, including a 9-4-1 mark in Nevada. Including tonight, the teams will meet three times at the Dollar Loan Center.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Henderson has dropped four of five, including a 5-2 loss to Tucson on Saturday. Sheldon Rempal has 10 power play goals.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for two games with Colorado on Friday ($2 Beers) and Saturday (BLUEY!)

