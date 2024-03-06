Roadrunners Fall In Overtime To Calgary Wranglers 5-4 On Tuesday Night From The Tucson Arena

March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, AZ - A Tuesday night thriller resulted in the bad guys stealing one late as the Tucson Roadrunners fell 5-4 in overtime to the Calgary Wranglers to fall to 30-18-3-2 on the year from the Tucson Arena on Tuesday night.

Stop on a dime, spray some snow, get past the defender, light the lamp. Just the sequence of events for Tucson Forward Cam Hebig who scored his ninth goal of the season in the first period of Tuesday night's contest. Hebig scored his 20th point of the season in the game, which surpasses his point total from last season of 19. Hebig has scored 9 goals and has 11 assists in 42 games played.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

BUZZIN' - It's the only word appropriate to describe the current state of the Tucson Roadrunners offense. For the 5th time this season, the Tucson Roadrunners have scored four goals or more in at least two-straight games. The Roadrunners have had six different players score goals in their last two games and three players have had multiple goals in the last two games (Austin Poganski, Milos Kelemen, Jan Jenik).

THEY SAID IT

"These are big games in terms of standings, and we have to find a way to hold on to that lead. It's good to get the point but we are not satisfied. We're finding some good chemistry right now and everyone is contributing. We are finding a way to produce and generate, and we need to continue with that tomorrow night."

Forward Justin Kirkland following Tucson's 5-4 overtime loss on Tuesday night.

THE RUNDOWN

The Tucson Roadrunners showed early life in the Tuesday night contest, getting on the board first 5:48 into the game. It was Cam Hebig who would score his ninth goal of the season. Hebig was assisted by Travis Barron. The back-and-forth battle would begin as the second goal of the contest would be scored by Calgary knotting things up 1-1. Milos Kelemen, just over a minute after Calgary tied things up, would score his 12th goal of the year and give Tucson the 2-1 lead. Nathan Smith and Aku Raty would assist Kelemen on the goal.

In the second frame, the scoring looked similar to the first period; Tucson goal, Calgary answer, Tucson goal. The first, scored by Justin Kirkland, gave Tucson a 3-1 lead just 34 seconds into the second. Just under three minutes later, Calgary would answer and make it 3-2. A Calgary minor would then send Tucson to the power-play up by a goal. It would be Austin Poganski capitalizing on the man advantage and extending the Tucson lead back to two. Nathan Smith picked up his second assist of the night on the Poganski goal.

The 5:26 mark of the second, when Austin Poganski scored, would be the last goal of the night for the Roadrunners. The third period was steady for the Roadrunners until about the halfway mark. At that point it would be a power-play goal scored by the Wranglers and injecting them with a new life. Trailing by one it would be Calgary again, knotting things up 4-4 with just 59 seconds left in regulation.

The tie game would be broken on an overtime game-winner on the power-play from the Wranglers 2:40 in the overtime period. Tucson looks to answer back Wednesday night at 6:30pm from the Tucson Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2024

Roadrunners Fall In Overtime To Calgary Wranglers 5-4 On Tuesday Night From The Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.