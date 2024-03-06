B-Sens' strong effort comes up just short in Toronto

March 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators goaltender Mark Sinclair

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators goaltender Mark Sinclair(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - It was another close, physical affair between the Belleville Sens and Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, but Belleville wasn't able to pick up their sixth win of the season against their provincial rivals. Despite outshooting the Marlies 30-29, the Senators fell 3-2 during a school day game at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

After a back-and-forth opening few minutes, the Marlies got on the board first through a Nick Abruzzese tuck-in on a partial breakaway at the seven-minute mark. Kevin Mandolese would leave the game for Belleville not long after and was replaced by Mark Sinclair. The Senators would fire seven shots on the Toronto net in the first frame but weren't able to beat Dennis Hildeby.

Belleville evened things up a little over six minutes into the second, when Josh Currie's bouncing puck found Egor Sokolov in the slot, and Belleville's all-time leader in points banged it between the legs of Hildeby. Zack Ostapchuk would extend the lead at 10:13, hopping on a loose puck after a good hit by Boko Imama and beating Hildeby low again. Toronto would get one back on a power play goalmouth scramble a few minutes later. Roni Hirovonen was the last Marlies player to touch the puck, even though it appeared Belleville's Sinclair had the loose puck covered in the crease.

Toronto's game-winner would come just three minutes into the third period, as Zach Solow's shot went off a Belleville defender and up over the shoulder of Sinclair. The Senators now turn their attention to the Utica Comets, who they'll visit on Saturday.

Fast Facts:

#10 Zack Ostapchuk scored his 13th goal of the season.

#13 Egor Sokolov scored his 14th goal of the season and had seven shots on goal. He was named the game's third star.

#18 Josh Currie had an assist and has points in back-to-back games (two assists).

#30 Kevin Mandolese stopped 5/6 shots he faced before leaving the game in the first period.

#31 Mark Sinclair made 21/23 saves in relief of Mandolese, playing 44:28 of today's game.

The Senators were 0/5 on the power play and 1/2 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens forward Egor Sokolov on his club's effort today:

"Nobody knows how many guys are battling a virus right now, but I'm proud of the group. Coming in here, Highmore gets called up, Heatherington has to drive at 6am to get to the game, but it didn't affect us. We played as a group and played hard. If we play every night like that we'll give ourselves a chance to win."

Belleville Sens forward Egor Sokolov on the confidence in the dressing room heading into the stretch run:

"The last stretch we've played should show you how confident we are. I think we've finally found our identity and how we have success. I'm pretty confident and this group is as confident as it's ever been."

Up Next:

Saturday March 9, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday March 13, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Friday March 15, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 16, 2024 vs Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 7:00 p.m. (Road to the AHL Night)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.