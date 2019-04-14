Moose Close Season by Beating Chicago, 6-2

The Manitoba Moose (39-30-5-2) finished the regular season with a dominant 6-2 win over the Chicago Wolves (44-22-6-4) at Allstate Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Moose opened the scoring 7:53 into the game as Jonathan Kovacevic's centering feed bounced into the goal off a Chicago defender. Manitoba added to the lead on another friendly bounce as Michael Spacek was the beneficiary of a giveaway in front of the Wolves' net and potted his 10th of the season at 10:22. Chicago got on the board 1:20 after Spacek's tally as Stefan Matteau redirected a Zach Whitecloud shot past Eric Comrie to leave the score 2-1 in favour of Manitoba after 20 minutes.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the middle frame. The Moose outshot the Wolves 13-4 in the period, but Max Lagace was equal to the task guarding the Chicago net. The scoreless period pushed the Moose into the third with a 2-1 advantage.

The floodgates opened midway through the third as the Moose scored four goals in a span of 5:17. Logan Shaw got it started at 6:42 of the period by scoring on a nice pass from Marko Dano on the power play. Kamerin Nault made it 4-1 a minute later, scoring on a partial break down the wing. Less than two minutes after that, Jansen Harkins sniped after an offensive zone faceoff win for a 5-1 advantage. Cole Maier rounded out the run with eight minutes to go, shoveling the puck up and over Lagace during a scramble in the Chicago crease. Former Moose Tye McGinn added one more for Chicago with six minutes to go in the contest, finishing off a pass from below the goal-line to leave the final score at 6-2 in favour of the Moose.

Quick Hits

Seth Griffith wins the Ultimate Software Leading Scorer Award, pacing the Moose with 57 points (16G, 41A).

Manitoba's 39 wins on the season are the second-most in the Central Division.

Eric Comrie's 25 wins on the season are tied for sixth most in franchise history.

Johnathan Kovacevic and Kamerin Nault both tallied a goal and an assist in their AHL debuts.

Cole Maier scored his first professional goal.

Logan Shaw cleared the 50-point mark for the first time in his career.

Manitoba outshot Chicago by a combined 76-38 in the past two games.

