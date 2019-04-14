Crunch Edged by Comets, 4-3, in Shootout

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After the Syracuse Crunch built a two-goal lead, the Utica Comets rallied back to take the win, 4-3, in a shootout tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch finish the 2018-19 regular season with a 47-21-4-4 record and North Division title.

Atte Tolvanen made 39 saves in net for the Crunch and stopped 1-of-3 shootout attempts. Marek Mazanec earned the win blocking 15-of-18 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Utica was 2-for-8.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick lead with a power-play goal just 3:49 into the game. Mitchell Stephens gloved down the cross-zone feed from Carter Verhaeghe for Alex Volkov to sweep in.

Syracuse doubled their lead 4:09 into the middle stanza when Otto Somppi beat Mazanec on the breakaway. The Comets then stole one back at the 7:50 mark with a power-play goal of their own. Brendan Woods cleaned up a rebound in front of the net with the help of Lukas Jasek and Jesse Graham.

The Crunch went back up by two late in the second period. Volkov cut across the slot and left the puck for Nolan Valleau to jam in.

Utica cut the lead to one with 2:26 remaining in the middle stanza. Tolvanen made the save on Vincent Arseneau's one-timer, but left the rebound out for Arseneau to chip in. Assists went to Woods and Jasek.

The Comets came back to force overtime with another power-play goal just 32 seconds into the third period when Zack MacEwen jammed in a second-chance opportunity. Tanner Kero and Graham earned the helpers.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout. Nick Bligh and Jasek both scored in the second round before Kole Lind potted the game-winner in the third.

The Crunch will face the Cleveland Monsters in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five North Division Semifinals series begins in Syracuse on Friday at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: The Crunch have set a new franchise record with a 0.671 points percentage this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.