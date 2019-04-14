Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have claimed the North Division title and will face the Cleveland Monsters in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Tickets for the North Division Semifinals presented by NAPA Auto Parts are on sale now.
The best-of-five series will begin in Syracuse with Game 1 on Friday, April 19 and Game 2 on Saturday, April 20. The Crunch will travel to face the Monsters for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 23 and Game 4 on Thursday, April 25, if necessary. Syracuse will host Game 5, if necessary, on Saturday, April 27.
Tickets for the first round are now available on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The Crunch office will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of playoffs.
Single game ticket prices are $21, $23 and $25, increasing to $24, $26 and $28 on day of game. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $21 and go to $24 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 15 or more. The Crunch also offer a military discount of $20 throughout the postseason, limited to one ticket per game per military ID, courtesy of Falso Service Experts. Prices are subject to additional fees.
In addition to single-game tickets, Flex Packages for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now for $230. With a Flex Package, fans will receive 10 ticket vouchers valid for any 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs home game. The vouchers may be redeemed for available seating in any quantity through the Crunch office or War Memorial Arena Box Office. The $230 price is only available through the conclusion of the North Division Semifinals.
The North Division Semifinals series will have the following schedule:
Game 1 - Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.
Game 2 - Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. --- Cleveland, OH
Game 4 - Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. -- Cleveland, OH (if necessary)
Game 5 - Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch and #RaiseIt.
