Penguins Victorious in Season Finale, 5-2
April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins closed out their 20th season in tidy, convincing fashion by defeating the Binghamton Devils, 5-2, on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (36-30-7-3) received three points from Sam Lafferty (1G-2A) along with a two-goal performance by Cédric Lacroix skating in his AHL debut.
The Devils found the back of the net first with a goal late in the opening frame. Nick Lappin ripped a shot from the top of the left circle which was tipped in by Ryan Schmelzer with 1:49 left before the intermission.
The Penguins erupted for three goals in a span of 3:16 starting with Lafferty's snipe over the glove of Logan Thompson at 11:22 of the second period. Lacroix and Sam Miletic added a strikes a mere 12 seconds apart to obtain a 3-1 lead.
The Penguins added a pair of goals in the third period for good measure, the first of which arrived 2:10 into the frame from Jake Lucchini on the power play.
Lacroix earned his second goal of the night midway through the third period, pushing a loose puck across the goal line for a 5-1 lead. Lacroix's second tally came with an assist to Yushiroh Hirano, who was also skating in his AHL debut. Hirano became the second Japanese-born player to suit up for an American Hockey League game and the first Japanese skater to record a point by virtue of his assist on Lacroix's third-period insurance marker.
Binghamton tacked on a man-advantage maker with 5:26 remaining in the contest, but inched no closer toward earning a comeback.
Matt O'Connor denied 31 shots in the victory for the Penguins. Thompson turned aside 22 of 27 attempts faced for the loss.
