Devils Lose Season Finale to Penguins, 5-2

April 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





WILKES-BARRE - The Binghamton Devils were defeated in the final game the the season by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on the Sunday Sunday night, 5-2.

With 1:49 remaining in the first, Ryan Schmelzer deflected Nick Lappin's shot while on the rush. Josh Jacobs also tallied an assist and the Devils went into intermission leading 1-0. Making his career start in net as a pro, Logan Thompson stopped all nine shots he faced in the opening frame.

Following a lengthy delay due to a broken Zamboni, the two teams took to the ice for the second period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton managed to break through 11:22 into the middle frame. Sam Lafferty entered the Binghamton zone on a two-on-one rush and fired a wrist shot under the glove of Thompson, tying the game at one.

The Penguins added two more goals in a span of 23 seconds to break the tie and take a 3-1 lead. Cedric Lacroix deflected a shot from Jon Lizotte over Thompson with 5:36 remaining in the second. Then, at 5:13 Sam Miletic took a pass from Lafferty on the rush and fired a wrist shot past Thompson from the top of the circle. The Devils would need to play comeback hockey in the final period of the season.

In the third period, John Ramage scored on the power play, however, the Penguins added two more goal for a 5-2 victory.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.